IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) — Iowa junior punter Tory Taylor and senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors after the Hawkeyes’ 27-10 win at Rutgers, the conference announced Monday.

It’s Taylor’s third Big Ten special teams honor and second this season. He averaged 42.6 yards on five punts against the Scarlet Knights. Four of his punts were downed inside the Rutgers 20.

Merriweather recovered and returned a Rutgers fumble 30 yards for a touchdown and returned an interception 33 yards. He also had three tackles and a pass breakup on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter that could have been another interception.

Iowa hosts No. 4 Michigan in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 11:05 a.m.