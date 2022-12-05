It appears Spencer Petras has played his final game as an Iowa Hawkeye. After suffering a shoulder injury against Nebraska that knocked him out of the game and put his arm in a sling, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shared bad news on Iowa’s 2022 starting quarterback.

“It’s unrealistic that he’ll be able to throw the ball for several months,” Ferentz said.

Ferentz wouldn’t specify the injury, but noted it required surgery, ruling the senior out for Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky.

Petras finishes the season completing 55.9% of his passes for 1,725 yards and 5 touchdowns.

With backup Alex Padilla entering the transfer portal, freshmen Joe Labas and Carson May will compete over the next few weeks for the start.