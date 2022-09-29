IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) — Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs will miss the rest of the season due to an injury, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday.

Jacobs started the opener against South Dakota State, but left in the second quarter. He returned to the starting lineup against Rutgers but was sidelined again.

After the game, Ferentz admitted Jacobs’ prospects didn’t look good. And on Tuesday, he confirmed that surgery will end his season.

BREAKING: #Hawkeyes linebacker Jestin Jacobs will miss the remainder of the season, Kirk Ferentz announces. — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) September 27, 2022

Jacobs finishes 2022 with five tackles and a pass deflection.