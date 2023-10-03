Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Tuesday that Cade McNamara tore his ACL in Saturday’s win over Michigan State and is out for the season.

“We have to move on,” Ferentz said at his weekly news conference, adding that the team is pushing forward and he was proud of the way the Hawkeyes played despite the injury.

Kirk Ferentz confirms Cade McNamara tore his ACL pic.twitter.com/zZcYQyOjas — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) October 3, 2023

McNamara’s intention is to come back and play his final year, according to Ferentz.

Deacon Hill, who took over Saturday and helped lead the Hawks to victory, will start against Purdue.