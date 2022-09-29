IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) — A 16-year-old Williamsburg boy will be the Kid Captain when Hawkeyes host Michigan on Saturday.
An ultrasound showed that Adam Arp would be born with serious health conditions, including spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spinal cord forms improperly.
University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital neurosurgeons performed an all-night surgery when Adam was nine hours old to close his spinal defect and place a shunt for hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluids in the brain.
He had another surgery to adjust the shunt at 14 days old. Adam has had more than a dozen procedures for other conditions, including hip subluxation and clubfoot.
The Williamsburg sophomore is in choir and wheelchair track and serves as a manager for football and basketball.
Kid Captain is in its 13th year, a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories.
For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.