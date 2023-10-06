IOWA — The Big Ten is expanding to 18 schools with the addition of four new members in 2024, but the new additions won’t cost the Iowa Hawkeyes trophy matchups with three border rivals.

The Big Ten announced its conference opponent lineup for the next five seasons on Thursday. The schedule includes the addition of four new members: Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC. While incorporating the new schools into the scheduling mix, the Big Ten is also promising to preserve a dozen historic rivalries for at least the next five years.

Those rivalries include three Hawkeye trophy games:

Illinois vs Northwestern

Illinois vs Purdue

Indiana vs Purdue

Iowa vs Minnesota – Floyd of Rosedale

Iowa vs Nebraska – Heroes Trophy

Iowa vs Wisconsin – Heartland Trophy

Michigan vs Michigan State

Michigan vs Ohio State

Maryland vs Rutgers

Minnesota vs Wisconsin

Oregon vs Washington

UCLA vs USC

Each Big Ten team will play nine intraconference games per season. The final schedule for each school with game dates will be released at a later date.

Here is the full lineup of Big Ten opponents through the 2028 season:

Big Ten Conference Opponents 2024

Big Ten Conference Opponents 2025

Big Ten Conference Opponents 2026

Big Ten Conference Opponents 2027