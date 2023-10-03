Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean was named the Big Ten’s Special Teams Player of the Week and linebacker Nick Jackson was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week for their performances in the Hawkeyes’ 26-16 win over Michigan State on Saturrday.
DeJean returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown to break a 16-16 tie with 3:45 left in the game, then Jackson forced a fumble to preserve Iowa’s seven-point lead. It was the longest Hawkeyes punt return for a touchdown since Kevonte Martin-Manley’s 83-yard TD return in 2013. Jackson recorded double-digit tackles in each of the past two games, including 10 on Saturday.
Defensive back Sebastian Castro was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week earlier in the year.
Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) hosts Purdue (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.