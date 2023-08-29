Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara is medically cleared to play this week.

“He’s been cleared medically. That’s the good news,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said at today’s media availability. “Then the thing we have to judge as we go along is how effective can he be and can he go out and perform in a way that’s representative of the kind of player he is.”

“Looked good in practice today. It’s kind of day by day. We’ll see how sore he is tomorrow and see how he’s feeling. Obviously we’d love to have him out there, but we also want to make sure he can perform at a high level.”

McNamara addressed his own availability earlier in the day:

“That decisions is really going to come down to the coaches and the medical staff,” McNamara said.

McNamara confirmed to me that he indeed returned to practice last week.

“I’ve been cleared for practice,” McNamara told me. “I haven’t participated in 100% of practice, but I’ve been practicing. My intention and my goal is to play as many games as I possibly can. and I mean, of course, I want to be out there with my teammates and, like I said, it’s just kind of down to what the coaches feel and how the medical staff feels.”

The decision, as Ferentz alluded to, is not only if McNamara can play — but play well. It’s a matter of effectiveness moreso than physical health.

“I’m just happy it happened now instead of in the middle of the season,” McNamara said. “I’ve dealt with some bigger adversity in my life. I think this is just, you know, things like this that were kind of out of my control are just a part of the journey.”

“So it’s just my job to make sure that when it’s time to go back and play that I’m at 100%, and I’m able to play to my potential to make sure it puts our offense and the team in the best position to win.”

