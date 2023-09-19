The Iowa men’s basketball team released its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes officially open against North Dakota on November 7, but you can get a sneak peek on October 30, when Iowa hosts Quincy in an exhibition game.
Alabama State (November 10), Arkansas State (November 17) and North Florida (November 29) also will visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena before Big Ten play starts for Iowa at Purdue on December 4.
The Hawks welcome Michigan to Iowa City on December 10 for their conference home opener.
Iowa has home games on five Fridays, three Saturdays and three Sundays, if you’re looking to make weekend plans.
Here is the full schedule: