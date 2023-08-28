IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) — Fifteen football players have been named to Iowa’s 2023 Player Council, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Monday.

The leadership group “assists in formulating policies and being involved in team decision-making throughout the year.”

Coaches and players provided input before the selections, which include three sixth-year players — Nico Ragaini, Noah Shannon and Joe Evans — six seniors and six juniors.

The Hawkeyes host Utah State to open the season at 11 a.m. Saturday at sold-out Kinnick Stadium.

The full list of the 2023 Player Council: