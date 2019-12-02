Hawkeye wrestlers get big win over Wisconsin

What a Sunday night for Tom Brands and the Iowa wrestling team. The top-ranked Hawkeyes with a 32-3 rout of No. 6 Wisconsin to move to 3-0 on the season.

There’s still a long way to go, but the win could be a sign of big things to come in Iowa City.

“Most important time of the year is March,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said. “That Big Ten and the National Tournament. The National Tournament more importantly is the most important thing. You can make statement wins anytime, Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas. You just gotta keep getting better as you go forward.”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s December 1st or March…1st or whatever,” Iowa junior Alex Marinelli said. “It doesn’t matter. You go out there and compete the same way. You got all these competitions and dual meets or whatever, but every match counts. Every match matters and it makes the season fun when you got Wisconsin coming in here at No. 6 or No. 5 or whatever. That was a good crowd out there.”

The Hawkeyes with a trio of statement wins, none bigger the 133 match. Austin DeSanto said the key to his 6-2 victory over Wisconsin’s top-ranked Seth Gross was all about staying calm.

“Big thing with Terry is, Terry telling me to stay on my attack and be ready for anything, just go out there and let it loose and be calm. That’s what I did, and the outcome is what it is,” DeSanto said.

“There’s progress there,” Brands said. “Testament to him the team we have, and our coaching staff. He knows he has to get better.”

“He was staying on his attack, and that’s what I thought I needed to do,” DeSanto said. “You feed off great energy. These guys are my brothers and when they win like that, you want to do the same thing.”

The Hawks with an impressive showing, but they know March is a long way down the road.