IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) — Iowa Soccer earned their fifth win and second Big Ten victory of the season on Senior Day, shutting out Nebraska 4-0.

Davenport’s Molly Gervase was one of eleven recognized before the match.

Three of the eleven scored, including Cassidy Formanek, Caroline Halonen and a brace from Hailey Rydberg.

The Hawkeyes have one last match at home next Sunday against Penn State.