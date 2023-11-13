IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa Hawkeyes’ women’s basketball team climbed to second in the newest AP poll, finishing just a few points shy of their first #1 ranking in 35 years. The South Carolina women took the top spot, climbing from #5 in the previous poll. The Gamecocks received 23 of 36 first-place votes with the Hawkeyes receiving the other 13.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) beat then-eighth-ranked Virginia Tech and Northern Iowa in the last week to stay undefeated on the season. The Hawkeyes climbed one spot in the rankings from third to second. The Gamecocks are 2-0 on the season after knocking off then-twelfth-ranked Maryland last week.

The Hawkeyes return to action this week with home games against Kansas State on Thursday and Drake on Sunday. The only time the Hawkeyes have been ranked #1 in the nation was an eight-week stretch in early 1988.

Here are the complete rankings:

  1. South Carolina
  2. Iowa
  3. UCLA
  4. Utah
  5. Colorado
  6. Stanford
  7. LSU
  8. Connecticut
  9. Virginia Tech
  10. USC
  11. Texas
  12. Florida State
  13. Ohio State
  14. North Carolina State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Notre Dame
  17. North Carolina
  18. Indiana
  19. Louisville
  20. Maryland
  21. Baylor
  22. Creighton
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Washington State
  25. Oklahoma