IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa Hawkeyes’ women’s basketball team climbed to second in the newest AP poll, finishing just a few points shy of their first #1 ranking in 35 years. The South Carolina women took the top spot, climbing from #5 in the previous poll. The Gamecocks received 23 of 36 first-place votes with the Hawkeyes receiving the other 13.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) beat then-eighth-ranked Virginia Tech and Northern Iowa in the last week to stay undefeated on the season. The Hawkeyes climbed one spot in the rankings from third to second. The Gamecocks are 2-0 on the season after knocking off then-twelfth-ranked Maryland last week.

The Hawkeyes return to action this week with home games against Kansas State on Thursday and Drake on Sunday. The only time the Hawkeyes have been ranked #1 in the nation was an eight-week stretch in early 1988.

