IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO) — Brian Ferentz will be back in 2023 for another season as offensive coordinator for the University of Iowa Hawkeye football team. But if the team can’t reach two benchmarks during the season, it could be his last in Iowa City.

Ferentz, the oldest son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, was previously under contract for $900,000 for the upcoming season. But he has now agreed to an amended contract that will lower his base salary but offer performance incentives that could increase it.

Under the new contract, Brian Ferentz will be paid $850,000 for the upcoming season. If the Hawkeyes can win seven or more games and they can average 25 points per game, Ferentz will be paid a $112,500 bonus. He will also be rewarded with a $925,000 base salary the following season. If he doesn’t reach the benchmarks, his contract ends on June 30th, 2024.

You can read the full contract here:

The Hawkeyes have surpassed seven wins in five of Brian Ferentz’s six seasons as offensive coordinator. They’ve also averaged 25 points or more five teams in those six seasons. The Hawkeyes would need to score 300 points over a 12 game regular season to reach the scoring marek, 325 points including a bowl game.