SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Hartington-Newcastle senior Carson Noecker was named Nebraska’s Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

The Hartington-Newcastle co-op runner and Hartington Cedar Catholic student has won four Class C individual cross country state titles, becoming the first four-time state champion in Nebraska boys high school history in the sport.

The senior capped off his high school cross country career with a state-record 14 minutes, 58 seconds time in this year’s state championship meet. Noecker is the first-ever Gatorade Nebraska Boys Cross Country Player of the Year chosen from Hartington-Newcastle.