SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — On his birthday, Chase Harris made another “oh my gosh” play to spark the Explorers.

In the top of the second, Winnipeg’s Wes Darvill thought he had a sure fire home run, but Harris caught the ball over the wall to rob the Goldeyes of the run. The X’s bats answered in the bottom half, as Sebastian Zawada hit his first of two home runs en route to an 11-1 Sioux City win.

Game three between the Goldeyes and Explorers is Thursday at 7:05 at Lewis and Clark Park.