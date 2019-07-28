Harpenau’s near no-hitter helps Remsen St. Mary’s advance to the 1A state baseball semifinals

After the first game on Saturday of the Class 1A state baseball tournament got delayed due to rain, Remsen St. Mary’s and Martensdale-St. Mary’s played like they were under the clock, in a fast paced pitchers duel.

Through four innings of action both squads barely saw any base runners in a scoreless pitcher’s duel. But in the top of the fifth, the Hawks took advantage of errors for Martensdale, scoring their first run on a bases loaded hit batter, followed up by a Xavier Gallas 2 RBI single, and finally making it a 4-0 lead through 5 after a bases loaded balk.

Remsen St. Mary’s pitcher Blaine Harpenau had a no hitter going into the seventh inning, but Martensdale-St. Mary’s managed to piece together a late rally, getting a pair of hits off the sophomore and scoring two runs, but it was too little, too late.

The Hawks next match up will be on Thursday, August 1st at 1:30 when they take on #2 Alburnett.