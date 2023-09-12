SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – The Summit League announced its weekly volleyball awards and after a five-set thriller to end the South Dakota Classic, the Coyotes’ start the week in style with Madison Harms named Summit League Peak Performer Defensive Player of the Week.

The fifth-year senior middle blocker made her presence felt on the front lines. Through three games, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton alum tallied 33 kills, 23 blocks and 1.77 blocks per set. Named to the South Dakota Classic All-Tournament team, Harms’ had her first career double-double against NIVC runner-up Drake tallying 14 kills with a season-high and match-high 12 blocks against the Bulldogs, just one short of a career-high.

The Coyote sits second in the league with 42 total blocks and 1.4 blocks per set average on the season. It’s the seventh career weekly honor for Harms and her first win this season.