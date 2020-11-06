Hanno’s senior season caps a long line of family success at Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University means just a bit more to the Hanno family in Sioux City.

Charger senior volleyball player Grace Hanno is the latest in a long line of Hannos who have made Briar Cliff their home. Her parents met at Briar Cliff, and went on to have three daughters, two of which, including Grace, ended up playing volleyball for the Chargers.

After attending Bishop Heelan high school, Grace committed to the Briar Cliff women’s soccer team, where she played two seasons under two different head coaches. In 2018, she made the switch to volleyball, and again, played her first two years with different head coaches. She clicked with the last one though, as a part of current BCU volleyball coach Lindsey Weatherford’s interview, and has since become a key piece of the coaching staff while still being a player, by helping the younger Chargers along the way in Weatherford’s system.

After she graduates, Hanno says she will pursue a career in nursing, which may take her away from Sioux City, but could always see herself coming back to be around the Charger community once again.