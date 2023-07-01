SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Lincoln native Sam Griesel lived out a dream this past season suiting up for Nebraska men’s basketball. That dream would extend a little further on Saturday with the former Husker hooper added to the Boston Celtics roster for the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas.

Recently starring in a LeBron James-produced Netflix movie “Rez Ball”, the 6-foot-7 guard averaged 12 points, 3.8 assists and 5.8 boards for the Big Red, ranking ninth in the Big Ten in assists. Griesel also joins a pair of former Huskers seeing NBA Summer League action over the next two weeks, including Bryce McGowens of the Charlotte Hornets and Trey McGowens of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics open the summer in Las Vegas on July 8 taking on the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat at 2pm CT on NBA TV.