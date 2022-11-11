SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- It’s been quite the season for the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies football team, with the squad advancing to their first-ever Class 11B state championship game. Only four quarters and the #1 team in the class separating the Huskies from history.

The Class 11B state championship game featured a rematch of last year’s state semifinal game between the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies and the Winner Warriors. Winner defeated EP-J last season 52-14, as the Huskies looked to flip the script on the biggest stage.

Late in the first quarter, EP-J’s Lucas Hueser scored the first touchdown of the day with a one yard run on fourth-and-one. Winner would respond with a big play of their own as Ryken Orel dashed 69 yards for a touchdown. The Warriors failed the two-point try and trailed the Huskies 7-6.

Elk Point-Jefferson increased the lead to 14-6 on a Noah McDermott quarterback run. EP-J took the lead into halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Winner scored a touchdown and converted the two-point try to tie the game at 14-14. The Huskies took the lead back on another Hueser rushing touchdown. He ended the game with 119 yards and two rushing scores.

Winner hoped to put together a last-minute comeback, but Huskies’ defensive back Jakob Scarmon intercepted the Warriors’ pass in the end zone to seal the deal as Elk Point-Jefferson secured their first-ever state title over Winner 21-14.

“It’s pretty surreal from where EP-J was to where we’re at today. It is one hundred percent credit to the kids who came before and these kids who buy into the process and want to work hard. The community support has been awesome. The communities of Elk Point and Jefferson were able to rally behind the program as one team and it’s been fantastic,” Huskies head coach Jake Terry said.

“I mean there’s no better feeling than this. I just can’t believe that we did this. This is so cool. You can’t cap it off better than this,” Elk Point-Jefferson senior quarterback Noah McDermott said.