HOUSTON, Texas (KCAU) – A pair of Sioux City-area high school boys basketball players earned nominations to the prestigious McDonalds All-American Game.

Sioux City East senior Fitzy Grant leads the Black Raiders in scoring at 14.7 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game while the Morningside signee has made 64.5% of his shots this season.

Bishop Heelan senior Matt Noll leads the MRAC in scoring and rebounding, averaging a 24 point and 11 rebound double-double.

Just 24 players will make the cut for the All-American Game, which will take place in Houston in April.