Grand View University’s first year of Women’s Wresting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – In their first year of Women’s Wrestling, Grand View University in Des Moines already has the nation’s 11th ranked team.

There’s a first time for everything and that includes sports programs.

“I love being part of the team, it gives you the opportunity to help shape it and build it to what you want it to be,” said Alaura.

Women’s wrestling is off and running at Grand View.

“When I saw Grand View had a program, I knew it was destiny,” said Emma.

“We set the pace, the tone, the attitude, whatever we do this year sets the tone,” said Hunter.

Made up of mostly freshman, the Vikings are ready to make history, and it starts with putting in the work.

“There’s not another sport that pushes you like wrestling does. It pushes you to the limit. Trains your body and mind the way nothing else could. You never know something is possible until you do it. That’s what kept me in the sport,” said Emma.

“I know if I wasn’t in wrestling, I’d probably be chubby. I wouldn’t be fit. I’d sit in my room all day and do nothing,” said Hunter.

Women’s Wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports.

Eighteen states have sanctioned the sport in high school.

Over 50 colleges and universities have wrestling programs.

But there are still stereotypes that go along with being a girl and competing on the mat.

“So many times people are like you’re not a wrestler, you’re too pretty to wrestle. I always get that I think that’s so dumb,” said Emma.

“All the time, just because I’m small, they’re like ‘little ol’ you, you wrestle?’ I’m like ‘Yea. Not too bad,'” said Alaura.

“They work just as hard as guys some even harder, extra workouts, hold themselves accountable,” Angelo, Grand View Women’s Wrestling head coach.

But no matter what the comments, these women are here to prove the doubters wrong and build a program.

“You have to have the mindset to go out and dominate you’re the only one on the mat, no one can help you,” said Hunter.

“Excite Grand View, not only Grand View but Des Moines, and not only Des Moines, but Iowa, not only Iowa but the U.S. on what female wrestling is like and excite those people. That’s the goal of this team. To get people excited for female wrestling,” said Emma.