SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- After trailing Concordia 10-0 at halftime, the Northwestern Red Raiders needed an answer. Jalyn Gramstad ended up being the solution.

The sophomore quarterback collected five total touchdowns for 34 unanswered points in the win, earning him GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The West Lyon product picked up 179 passing yards and 184 rushing yards with five total touchdowns in the second half as Northwestern picked up the 34-10 win. Northwestern will look to extend their win streak to four games as the Red Raiders are slated to host Mount Marty on October 1st at 1:30 p.m.