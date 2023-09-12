SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following football players-of-the-week for games played the week of September 4-10, 2023. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2023-24 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Offense – Jalyn Gramstad, Quarterback (Northwestern College)

Northwestern quarterback Jalyn Gramstad is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Gramstad, a junior from Lester, Iowa, led the Red Raiders to a 27-24 overtime win at NCAA Division I FCS foe, Drake University. Gramstad accounted 338 yards of the Red Raider offense, going 25-for-35 (71.4%) throwing the ball, with his lone touchdown toss being the touchdown that would lead to the 2-pt conversion that tied the game late in the fourth quarter. On the ground, he accounted for 114 net yards, his fourth 100-yard rushing game of his career. His legs proved to be the difference maker in the second half, twice running on third downs on drives that would then result in points. The top-ranked Red Raiders host Doane University on September 16. Kick off will be at 1 pm.

Defense – Landon Ruesink, Defensive Back (Dakota Wesleyan University)

Defensive back Landon Ruesink of Dakota Wesleyan University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. Ruesink, a sophomore, from Dell Rapids, South Dakota, had his fingerprints all over a 17-10 comeback win over Doane with his 41-yard pick six. In addition to his interception, he also recovered a fumble and added four tackles. The Tigers host Midland on September 16 for a homecoming game. Kick off will be at 2 pm.

Special Teams – Jared Quinonez, Kicker (Midland University)

Jared Quinonez of Midland University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Quinonez, a senior from Tijuana, Mexico, continued to etch his name in the Warriors’ record book. The placekicker tied the program record for PATs in a game with 8 as Midland defeated Briar Cliff, 56-14. Additionally, he had 9 kickoffs with an average of 52.4 per kick. The Warriors travel to Mitchell, South Dakota to take on Dakota Wesleyan. Kick off will be at 2 pm.