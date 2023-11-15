SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern quarterback Jalyn Gramstad was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year. The West Lyon alum leads the conference in completion percentage, connecting on 69.9 percent of his passes while his 9.8 yards per attempt is also a conference best.

Morningside defensive back Lonell Boyd Jr. was selected as the GPAC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Boyd Jr. has registered 89 tackles, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles in eleven games for the Mustangs.

Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty was tabbed as the GPAC Coach of the Year. This is McCarty’s first GPAC Coach of the Year honor and he becomes the second Red Raiders coach to win the honor, joining Orv Otten in 2000.

Northwestern led our local teams with nine first-team selections, followed by Dordt with seven, and Morningside with six.

