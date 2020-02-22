GPAC wrestling national qualifier highlights and day one scores

Team scores
|1
|Concordia (Neb.)
|64.5
|2
|Morningside (Iowa)
|52.0
|3
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|51.0
|4
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|47.5
|5
|Hastings (Neb.)
|42.5
|6
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|34.5
|7
|Doane University
|24.0
|8
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|12.0
|9
|Midland (Neb.)
|2.0
