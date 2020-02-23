GPAC women’s basketball tournament field set

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Concordia University will be the number one seed when the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Postseason Basketball Tournament, presented by Cypress Risk Management, begins on Wednesday, February 26.  The Bulldogs went 21-1 in the GPAC and 28-2 for the season.  As the number one seed Concordia has secured an automatic berth to the NAIA Women’s Division II National Tournament.

Hastings will be seeded second, Morningside third, and Dordt fourth.  The top four seeds all host first round games on Wednesday.  Dakota Wesleyan is the fifth seed, Northwestern is sixth, Jamestown is seeded seventh, and Midland is the eighth seed.  GPAC tiebreakers determined the seeds for the tournament.

The semifinals are on Saturday, February 29, at the highest two remaining seeds.  GPAC Championship Tuesday, presented by Cypress Risk Management, will be on Tuesday, March 3.  The GPAC Postseason Tournament Champion garners an automatic berth to the NAIA National Basketball Tournament (the runner-up gains the berth if the regular season champion (top seed Concordia) wins the postseason).

The final NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship is set for March 11-17, 2020, in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Tyson Events Center.  NAIA basketball will go to one division in 2020-21 and Sioux City will remain the host of the new tournament with a contract in place until 2024.

2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference Cypress Risk Management
Women’s Basketball Post-Season Tournament

GPAC Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals – Wednesday, February 26#8 Midland (12-18, 8-14 GPAC) at #1 Concordia (28-2, 21-1 GPAC), 6pm
#5 Dakota Wesleyan (20-10, 13-9 GPAC) at #4 Dordt (23-7, 15-7 GPAC), 6pm
#6 Northwestern (17-10, 12-10 GPAC) at #3 Morningside (22-8, 16-6 GPAC), 6pm
#7 Jamestown (16-14, 9-13 GPAC) at #2 Hastings (28-2, 20-2), 7pm

GPAC Women’s Basketball Semifinals – Saturday, February 29
#8/#1 winner vs. #5/#4 winner, Time TBA
#6/#3 winner vs. #7/#2 winner, Time TBA

GPAC Women’s Basketball Championship Tuesday, March 3
Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed, Time TBA

