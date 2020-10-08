GPAC volleyball round-up 10-7-20

Sioux City, IA – The Sioux City Musketeers had three current, and two former players selected in today’s NHL Draft. Three current Musketeers heard their name called today. The first off the board was defenseman Ethan Edwards. The New Jersey Devils grabbed Edwards in the 4th Round with the 120th overall pick. The Boston Bruins took defenseman Mason Langenbrunner with the 27th pick of the 5th Round. Langenbrunner’s dad Jamie played 19 years in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup with both Dallas and New Jersey. The final Musketeer off the board was forward Chase Bradley who was selected in the 7th Round by the Detroit Red Wings. All three NHL Draft Picks will be playing for the Musketeers this season.

Two former Musketeers were also selected. Last year’s leading scorer Sam Stange was taken in the 4th Round with the 97th overall pick by Detroit. Stange is now playing for the University of Wisconsin. The second Musketeer off the board was Blake Biondi who was also selected in the 4th round by Montreal. Biondi played 17 games for the Musketeers but spent most of his time playing for his high school team in Hermantown, Minnesota where he earned Minnesota’s prestigious Mr. Hockey award. Biondi is entering his freshman season at Minnesota-Duluth.