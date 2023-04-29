SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local GPAC softball games from April 29th, 2023:
Dordt 2, Concordia 1 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)
Dordt 13, Concordia 5 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)
Briar Cliff 8, Hastings 0 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)
Briar Cliff 7, Hastings 3 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)
Morningside 6, Jamestown 4 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)
Jamestown 7, Morningside 6 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)
Midland 7, Northwestern 2 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)
Midland 8, Northwestern 7 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)