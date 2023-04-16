SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
GPAC SOFTBALL SCORES
Northwestern – 6, Hastings – 1 (Game 1)
Northwestern – 8, Hastings – 1 (Game 2)
Dordt – 1 Doane – 0 (Game 1)
Dordt – 3 Doane – 1 (Game 2)
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
GPAC SOFTBALL SCORES
Northwestern – 6, Hastings – 1 (Game 1)
Northwestern – 8, Hastings – 1 (Game 2)
Dordt – 1 Doane – 0 (Game 1)
Dordt – 3 Doane – 1 (Game 2)
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now