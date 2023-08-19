SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) released their 2023 Preseason Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Poll after a vote of the league coaches. Below are the respective rankings:

GPAC MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY 2023 PRESEASON POLL

1Dordt999
2Concordia881
3Doane791
4Northwestern64 
5Dakota Wesleyan57 
6Midland52 
7Mount Marty48 
8Morningside43 
9Hastings38 
10Jamestown25 
11Briar Cliff12 

GPAC WOMEN’S 2023 CROSS COUNTRY PRESEASON POLL

PlaceTeamPointsFirst Place Votes
1.Dordt12111
2.Concordia104 
3.Hastings1011
4.Northwestern87 
5.Morningside80 
6.Doane74 
7.College of Saint Mary66 
8.Mount Marty47 
9.Midland43 
10.Jamestown28 
11.Dakota Wesleyan23 
12.Briar Cliff18 