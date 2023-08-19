SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) released their 2023 Preseason Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Poll after a vote of the league coaches. Below are the respective rankings:
GPAC MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY 2023 PRESEASON POLL
|1
|Dordt
|99
|9
|2
|Concordia
|88
|1
|3
|Doane
|79
|1
|4
|Northwestern
|64
|5
|Dakota Wesleyan
|57
|6
|Midland
|52
|7
|Mount Marty
|48
|8
|Morningside
|43
|9
|Hastings
|38
|10
|Jamestown
|25
|11
|Briar Cliff
|12
GPAC WOMEN’S 2023 CROSS COUNTRY PRESEASON POLL
|Place
|Team
|Points
|First Place Votes
|1.
|Dordt
|121
|11
|2.
|Concordia
|104
|3.
|Hastings
|101
|1
|4.
|Northwestern
|87
|5.
|Morningside
|80
|6.
|Doane
|74
|7.
|College of Saint Mary
|66
|8.
|Mount Marty
|47
|9.
|Midland
|43
|10.
|Jamestown
|28
|11.
|Dakota Wesleyan
|23
|12.
|Briar Cliff
|18