SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference released their Preseason Coaches’ Poll for both men’s and women’s soccer, featuring some Siouxland teams among the top contenders in this year’s race for the conference title.

2022 GPAC Preseason Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll Place School Pts (1st place votes) 2021 Record (GPAC record) 1. Northwestern Red Raiders 116 (8) 16-4-1 (10-1 GPAC); NAIA Opening Round 2. Hastings Broncos 110 (3) 12-5-2 (8-2-1 GPAC); NAIA Opening Round 3. Morningside Mustangs 100 (1) 12-7 (8-3 GPAC) 4. Briar Cliff Chargers 92 13-6 (10-1 GPAC) 5. Concordia Bulldogs 83 7-8-3 (5-4-2 GPAC) 6. Midland Warriors 70 8-10 (5-6 GPAC) 7. Jamestown Jimmies 44 6-9-3 (4-5-2 GPAC) 8. Mount Marty Lancers 42 6-9-1 (4-8 GPAC) 9. Doane Tigers 36 2-12-2 (2-7-2 GPAC) 10. Dordt Defenders 34 3-13-2 (2-9 GPAC) 11. Dakota Wesleyan Tigers 32 4-13-1 (3-7-1 GPAC) 12. Presentation Saints 11 2-12 (1-10 GPAC)