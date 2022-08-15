SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference released their Preseason Coaches’ Poll for both men’s and women’s soccer, featuring some Siouxland teams among the top contenders in this year’s race for the conference title.

2022 GPAC Preseason Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll
PlaceSchoolPts (1st place votes)2021 Record (GPAC record)
1.Northwestern Red Raiders116 (8)16-4-1 (10-1 GPAC); NAIA Opening Round
2.Hastings Broncos110 (3)12-5-2 (8-2-1 GPAC); NAIA Opening Round
3.Morningside Mustangs100 (1)12-7 (8-3 GPAC)
4.Briar Cliff Chargers9213-6 (10-1 GPAC)
5.Concordia Bulldogs837-8-3 (5-4-2 GPAC)
6.Midland Warriors708-10 (5-6 GPAC)
7.Jamestown Jimmies446-9-3 (4-5-2 GPAC)
8.Mount Marty Lancers426-9-1 (4-8 GPAC)
9.Doane Tigers362-12-2 (2-7-2 GPAC)
10.Dordt Defenders343-13-2 (2-9 GPAC)
11.Dakota Wesleyan Tigers324-13-1 (3-7-1 GPAC)
12.Presentation Saints112-12 (1-10 GPAC)
2022 GPAC Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll
PlaceSchoolPts (1st place votes)2021 Record (GPAC record)
1.Jamestown Jimmies143 (11)18-2-1 (11-0-1 GPAC); NAIA Opening Round
2.Briar Cliff Chargers133 (2)15-3-1 (10-1-1 GPAC); NAIA Opening Round
3.Hastings Broncos10813-5-1 (8-3-1 GPAC)
4.Morningside Mustangs10612-6-1 (7-4-1 GPAC)
5.Midland Warriors10511-8 (8-4 GPAC)
6.Concordia (Neb.) Bulldogs969-7-2 (6-4-2 GPAC)
7.Dordt Defenders8010-8-1 (5-6-1 GPAC)
8.College of Saint Mary Flames737-10-1 (5-7 GPAC)
9.Dakota Wesleyan Tigers569-8-1 (6-5-1 GPAC)
10.Northwestern Red Raiders526-11-1 (3-8-1 GPAC)
11.Doane Tigers303-13-1 (1-10-1 GPAC)
12.Presentation Saints284-10-1 (3-9 GPAC)
13.Mount Marty Lancers131-15 (0-12 GPAC)