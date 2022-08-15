SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference released their Preseason Coaches’ Poll for both men’s and women’s soccer, featuring some Siouxland teams among the top contenders in this year’s race for the conference title.
|2022 GPAC Preseason Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll
|Place
|School
|Pts (1st place votes)
|2021 Record (GPAC record)
|1.
|Northwestern Red Raiders
|116 (8)
|16-4-1 (10-1 GPAC); NAIA Opening Round
|2.
|Hastings Broncos
|110 (3)
|12-5-2 (8-2-1 GPAC); NAIA Opening Round
|3.
|Morningside Mustangs
|100 (1)
|12-7 (8-3 GPAC)
|4.
|Briar Cliff Chargers
|92
|13-6 (10-1 GPAC)
|5.
|Concordia Bulldogs
|83
|7-8-3 (5-4-2 GPAC)
|6.
|Midland Warriors
|70
|8-10 (5-6 GPAC)
|7.
|Jamestown Jimmies
|44
|6-9-3 (4-5-2 GPAC)
|8.
|Mount Marty Lancers
|42
|6-9-1 (4-8 GPAC)
|9.
|Doane Tigers
|36
|2-12-2 (2-7-2 GPAC)
|10.
|Dordt Defenders
|34
|3-13-2 (2-9 GPAC)
|11.
|Dakota Wesleyan Tigers
|32
|4-13-1 (3-7-1 GPAC)
|12.
|Presentation Saints
|11
|2-12 (1-10 GPAC)
|2022 GPAC Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll
|Place
|School
|Pts (1st place votes)
|2021 Record (GPAC record)
|1.
|Jamestown Jimmies
|143 (11)
|18-2-1 (11-0-1 GPAC); NAIA Opening Round
|2.
|Briar Cliff Chargers
|133 (2)
|15-3-1 (10-1-1 GPAC); NAIA Opening Round
|3.
|Hastings Broncos
|108
|13-5-1 (8-3-1 GPAC)
|4.
|Morningside Mustangs
|106
|12-6-1 (7-4-1 GPAC)
|5.
|Midland Warriors
|105
|11-8 (8-4 GPAC)
|6.
|Concordia (Neb.) Bulldogs
|96
|9-7-2 (6-4-2 GPAC)
|7.
|Dordt Defenders
|80
|10-8-1 (5-6-1 GPAC)
|8.
|College of Saint Mary Flames
|73
|7-10-1 (5-7 GPAC)
|9.
|Dakota Wesleyan Tigers
|56
|9-8-1 (6-5-1 GPAC)
|10.
|Northwestern Red Raiders
|52
|6-11-1 (3-8-1 GPAC)
|11.
|Doane Tigers
|30
|3-13-1 (1-10-1 GPAC)
|12.
|Presentation Saints
|28
|4-10-1 (3-9 GPAC)
|13.
|Mount Marty Lancers
|13
|1-15 (0-12 GPAC)