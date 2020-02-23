GPAC men’s basketball tournament field set

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside College will be the number one seed when the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Postseason Basketball Tournament, presented by Cypress Risk Management, begins on Wednesday, February 26. The Mustangs went 18-2 in the GPAC and 26-2 for the season. As the number one seed Morningside has secured an automatic berth to the NAIA Men’s Division II National Tournament.

Dakota Wesleyan will be seeded second, Dordt third, and Concordia fourth. The top four seeds all host first round games on Wednesday. Northwestern is the fifth seed, Mount Marty is sixth, Jamestown is seeded seventh, and Hastings is the eighth seed. GPAC tiebreakers determined the seeds for the tournament.

The semifinals are on Saturday, February 29, at the highest two remaining seeds. GPAC Championship Tuesday, presented by Cypress Risk Management, will be on Tuesday, March 3. The GPAC Postseason Tournament Champion garners an automatic berth to the NAIA National Basketball Tournament (the runner-up gains the berth if the regular season champion (top seed Morningside) wins the postseason).

The final NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship is set for March 11-17, 2020, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the Pentagon. NAIA basketball will go to one division in 2020-21 and Kansas City will be the host of the tournament.

2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference Cypress Risk Management

Men’s Basketball Post-Season Tournament

GPAC Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals – Wednesday, February 26#8 Hastings (15-15, 8-12 GPAC) at #1 Morningside (26-2, 18-2 GPAC), 8pm

#5 Northwestern (20-10, 12-8 GPAC) at #4 Concordia (21-9, 12-8 GPAC), 8pm

#6 Mount Marty (19-11, 10-10 GPAC) at #3 Dordt (22-8, 13-7 GPAC), 8pm

#7 Jamestown (18-12, 9-11 GPAC) at #2 Dakota Wesleyan (21-8, 13-7 GPAC), 7pm

GPAC Men’s Basketball Semifinals – Saturday, February 29

#8/#1 winner vs. #5/#4 winner, Time TBA

#6/#3 winner vs. #7/#2 winner, Time TBA

GPAC Men’s Basketball Championship Tuesday, March 3

Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed, Time TBA