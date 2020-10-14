GPAC men’s and women’s basketball preseason polls

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside totaled 96 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2020-21 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship.  The Mustangs tallied seven first place votes. Northwestern, with 84 points and the two first place votes, is picked second.  Dordt was third in the balloting with 78 points and one first place vote. Jamestown, picked fourth, had the final first place vote.

Morningside won the regular season championship last year in the GPAC, with Concordia claiming the tournament title.  The Mustangs went 27-3 last season.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches’ could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2020-21 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

PlaceSchoolPointsFirst Place Votes
1Morningside967
2Northwestern842
3Dordt821
4Jamestown771
5Dakota Wesleyan62 
6Concordia57 
7Mount Marty49 
8Briar Cliff38 
9Hastings28 
10Midland22 
11Doane10 

Dordt University totaled 131 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2020-21 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship.  The Defenders tallied just six of the possible twelve first place votes while Concordia was picked second with 110 points and five first place votes.  Morningside was tabbed third with 105 points and one first place vote in the balloting.

Last year Concordia won the regular season and tournament titles in the GPAC.  The Bulldogs went on to be the number one overall seed at the 2020 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championships before it was cut short due to Covid-19. Concordia finished with a record of 32-2.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches’ could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2020-21 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

PlaceSchoolPointsFirst Place Votes
1Dordt1136
2Concordia1105
3Morningside1081
4Northwestern88 
5Hastings77 
6Dakota Wesleyan74 
7Jamestown65 
8Briar Cliff47 
9Midland43 
10Mount Marty33 
11College of Saint Mary21 
12Doane13 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Oklahoma High School Scores