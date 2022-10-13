SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Great Plains Athletic Conference released their Preseason Coaches Polls as many of our local GPAC teams found themselves toward the top of the poll.

First for the women’s side, the defending regular season champion Morningside Mustangs earned the top spot along with ten of the twelve first-place votes. Dordt earned one first-place vote and finished third in the poll while Northwestern and Briar Cliff ended up in fourth and sixth, respectively.

The Briar Cliff Chargers headlined our local GPAC men’s basketball squads in the poll as last year’s regular season co-champions earned four first-place votes and the second spot in this season’s poll. Northwestern also picked up a first-place vote and earned the third rank in the preseason poll. Dordt and Morningside rounded out our local teams at fifth and sixth.