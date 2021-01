OMAHA, Neb. -- An early 23-6 deficit was too much for No. 11 Creighton to overcome as the Bluejays fell to Providence 74-70 on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

The loss was the Bluejays second consecutive setback, moving Creighton to 10-4 on the season and 6-3 in BIG EAST action, while Providence moved to 8-6 overall and 4-4 in conference play. CU had defeated PC in Rhode Island on a Christian Bishop dunk in the final second on January 2nd, 67-65.