SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
GPAC FOOTBALL SCORES
#1 Northwestern – 45, Hastings – 7
#3 Morningside – 62, Concordia – 6
Midland – 10, #14 Dordt – 7
Briar Cliff – 18, Doane – 16
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
