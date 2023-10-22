SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
GPAC FOOTBALL SCORES
#1 Northwestern – 35, #22 Dordt – 14
#3 Morningside – 39, Jamestown – 29
Briar Cliff – 21, Dakota Wesleyan – 17
DIVISION II FOOTBALL SCORES
Northern State – 28, Wayne State – 26
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
