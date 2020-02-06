Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

GPAC basketball scores and highlights 2/5/2020

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Men:

#1 Morningside – 102 – Midland – 77 \

Briar Cliff – 83 – #10 Dakota Wesleyan – 74

Northwestern – 89 – Dordt – 82

Women:

Midland 78 – #7 Morningside – 73

#13 Dakota Wesleyan – 83 – Briar Cliff – 79

Northwestern – 91 – #9 Dordt – 76

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Scorestream

Trending Stories