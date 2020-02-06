GPAC basketball scores and highlights 2/5/2020

SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Men:
#1 Morningside – 102 – Midland – 77 \
Briar Cliff – 83 – #10 Dakota Wesleyan – 74
Northwestern – 89 – Dordt – 82
Women:
Midland 78 – #7 Morningside – 73
#13 Dakota Wesleyan – 83 – Briar Cliff – 79
Northwestern – 91 – #9 Dordt – 76
