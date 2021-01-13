GPAC basketball scores and highlights 1-13-21

Sioux City, Iowa – The Morningside men’s and women’s basketball team swept Briar Cliff in the second match up of the season on Wednesday night.

For the women, the #11 Mustangs opened up a 19 point lead early in the third quarter, before the Chargers went on a 15-3 run to close the gap to seven. Morningside weathered the storm throughout the half, and came away with the 76-69 win, pushing their winning streak to eight games, and moving their record to 14-2 overall, 12-1 in GPAC play. The win also became head coach Jamie Sale’s 600th career victory, making him the fifth active NAIA coach to achieve that feat.

For the men’s side of the match up, Briar Cliff came out hitting their shots early, opening a 15-9 lead five minutes in, but #15 Morningside quickly regained control, taking a double digit lead into the half, and finishing with an 89-73 victory. The Mustangs are now 14-2 overall, and 10-2 in GPAC play on a four game winning streak.

The Northwestern women hosted Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday night, and through the first half played the Tigers tight, trailing 30-27 at the break. In the second half, however, the Red Raider defense put on a clinic, holding DWU to 16 points in the final two quarters of play, as Northwestern won it’s third straight 66-46.

The Northwestern men played the role of spoiler on Wednesday night, after Dakota Wesleyan moved up from #18 to #11 in the NAIA coaches polls earlier in the day, the Red Raiders scored early, and often, upsetting the Tigers 86-73.