AMES, Iowa – The Baylor Bears (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) entered Hilton Coliseum as the No. 1 team in the nation, and for a large portion of the game, Iowa State (9-11, 2-5 Big 12) hung right with them.

However, the Bears broke open a close game with 12 minutes remaining with a decisive 17-2 run en route to a 67-53 victory over Iowa State Wednesday night in Hilton Coliseum.