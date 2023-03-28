SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
GPAC BASEBALL SCORES
Northwestern – 8. Briar Cliff – 4 (Game 1)
Northwestern – 11, Briar Cliff – 10 (Game 2)
Morningside – 4, Doane – 0 (Game 1)
Morningside – 7, Doane – 1 (Game 2)
by: Noah Sacco
