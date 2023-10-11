SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced Jamestown will be leaving the conference at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

The University of Jamestown, who has been a member of the conference since 2018, is pursuing membership in the NCAA Division II level Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). The Wayne State Wildcats are members of the NSIC.

In a statement from GPAC Council of Presidents Chair and Northwestern College President Greg Christy, he stated in part:

“We wish them all the best as they continue to pursue an opportunity to join the NSIC and a move to NCAA Division II.”