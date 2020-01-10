George Nicolau, arbitrator in MLB collusion cases, dies at 94

NEW YORK (AP) – Noted baseball arbitrator George Nicolau has died.
Nicolau ruled against baseball owners in two collusion cases and served as president of the National Academy of Arbitrators.
He ruled owners conspired against free agents after the 1986 and 1987 seasons.
He also reinstated Steve Howe from a lifetime ban, the pitcher’s seventh suspension related to drug or alcohol use.
He also served as the independent arbitrator for the NBA and the NHL and their players’ unions.
George Nicolau died January 2 in New York City. He was 94.