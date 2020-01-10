George Nicolau, arbitrator in MLB collusion cases, dies at 94

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 1989, file photo, baseball arbitrator George Nicolau poses in New York. Nicolau, who ruled against baseball owners in a pair of collusion cases and served as president of the National Academy of Arbitrators, has died. He was 94. Nicolau died Jan. 2 at Lenox Hill Hospital, Gene Orza, the former chief operating officer of the Major League Baseball Players Association, said Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/David Cantor, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Noted baseball arbitrator George Nicolau has died.

Nicolau ruled against baseball owners in two collusion cases and served as president of the National Academy of Arbitrators.

He ruled owners conspired against free agents after the 1986 and 1987 seasons.

He also reinstated Steve Howe from a lifetime ban, the pitcher’s seventh suspension related to drug or alcohol use.

He also served as the independent arbitrator for the NBA and the NHL and their players’ unions.

George Nicolau died January 2 in New York City. He was 94.