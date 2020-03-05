Gehlen Catholic’s upset-filled run to State cut short in quarterfinals

Despite becoming the most feared nonranked team heading into the State tournament, the Gehlen Catholic Jays couldn’t rekindle their postseason spark as they fell to Marquette Catholic 60-53 in their State opener.

Gehlen actually led throughout most of the first half, and had the game tied heading into the fourth, but Marquette Catholic found a gear that the Jays couldn’t quite match that late in the contest, despite looking like their streak of upsets would continue throughout most of the game.

Leading the way for the Jays was Sydney Livermore with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but as Gehlen could only hit 27% of their shots on Wednesday, their season comes to a close with a final record of 15-10.