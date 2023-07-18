CARROLL, IOWA (KCAU) – A seven-run inning would get 6-seed Gehlen Catholic back in the game, but 3-seed Lynnville-Sully would hold onto its one-run lead until the end Monday night at Merchants Park as the Jays fall 8-7 in the Class 1A State quarterfinals.

Making their first State appearance since 2014, Gehlen Catholic’s quarterfinal game came with fireworks. They came in the 5th inning. Trailing 8-0 to the Hawks, Carter Kellen grounded one to second that’d be mishandled while scoring the Jays’ first run of the night. gets on the board 1-0. Some pass balls and key hits soon made it 8-4, then senior pitcher Connor Kraft delivered at the plate with a 2 RBI triple to cut the deficit down to 8-6. Zayne Weiland followed in stride with an RBI groundout to short to make it an 8-7 game.

The score remained the same into the 7th inning, as the Jays’ Dylan Poeckes grounded out to second to end the game 8-7, despite a ferocious comeback that turned the night from a blowout into an instant classic.

Gehlen Catholic ends the 2023 season at 23-6 overall.