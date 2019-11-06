Gehlen Catholic volleyball takes the Regional crown in a five set thriller with Newell-Fonda

Kaden Helt stepped into the started RB role in SB-L's first-round game against Carlisle and put on a show. He had over 200 yards on the ground and 4 touchdowns. Moving forward, SB-L Head Coach Justin Smith said that Helt will be the main ball carrier moving forward as the playoffs continue.

"Obviously it felt good," Helt said about his performance. "We worked hard all year, and it finally paid off in a playoff game. My line opened up huge holes for me, all I had to do was find them and run through them."