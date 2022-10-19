SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our SportsZone Game of the Week features the 7-1 Gehlen Catholic Jays facing off against the Tri-Center Trojans in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Gehlen Catholic, whose lone loss of the season came on September 2nd, will look to advance while extending their win streak to seven games. The dynamic duo of Connor Kraft and Kale Pearson have combined for 33 touchdowns on the year.

The Jays will look to contain one of the best rushers in the entire state in Michael Turner, who has recorded 290 carries for 2,023 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

The matchup is the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Le Mars High School.