Gehlen Catholic baseball suspended for two weeks after player tests positive for COVID-19

LE MARS – After a long summer of waiting for the season to start, the Gehlen Catholic baseball team will have to take a bit more time to get into the heart of their season.

On Tuesday the school was informed that one of its players tested positive for COVID-19. The Jays opened their season on Monday, and now are in quarantine for the next 14 days to prevent it from spreading.

The Gehlen Catholic softball team will not have to quarantine after the positive test, as they were not in direct contact with the individual who tested positive.